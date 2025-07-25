I have a friend who has everything: her parents both passed away and left her with so much money, that she could sit on her porch eating lobster for the rest of her life, and her kids’ lives and their kids’ lives, if she so wanted. She lives in a big, beautiful house. She honestly never has to lift a finger.

She has a gorgeous cottage on an island with every toy imaginable, from paddleboards to surf boats, and a staff who take care of everything for her when she’s not there. And she recently purchased a home in another country as her family’s getaway spot.

And yet – she wants to talk all the time about how everything is so hard for her. She complains that she doesn’t have time to get from yoga to the grocery store and pick up her kid, so there’s no food in the house. But I know that she often sends one of her nannies to the store for her. I have seen the nanny in the store!

She complains that she has so much to do to get her kid ready for school/camp/gymnastics – everything that every other mother must do - because she can’t run around from store to store. But she doesn’t work, like most “other” mothers, and she has money and staff to burn. I know for a fact that her nannies do everything because I’ve been over at her house and have seen them working.

I get very tired of her woe is me attitude when I’m struggling to keep a roof over my children’s head, while working two jobs and supporting my husband who recently fell and broke his pelvis and can’t work.

How should I open her eyes to the rest of the planet?

No balance