I knew whom I’d marry from age 12. Our parents were close friends and though he was 16 then, he always treated me as special.

When he went to University, he visited me whenever he returned. Our two families attended his graduation together. He gave me an engagement ring later that day. He was 23, and I was 19.

He got an excellent job offer and we moved here, far from home.

Life seemed perfect until I became bored, so I took courses and eventually got a degree in a social-services field. I loved it!

My husband was used to making all the decisions but I’d gained confidence that my choices also mattered. There were huge arguments. We started sleeping apart.

He hired a much-younger female as his assistant, and their affair became apparent. We divorced nine years ago.

His young partner was fickle so they broke up several times, then finally parted. I had a boyfriend but his life involving children and his ex-wife was complicated.

Then I got dangerously ill and my ex looked after my recovery and needs in the home we once shared.

Over three years later, I’m well and still here with him. We’ve both grown, matured, and want to stay together. Do you think we can make it work?

Second Try