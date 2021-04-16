I’ve been dating a wonderful woman, but from the beginning she’s frequently talked about her past relationships.

We all have a past. I get that. But I prefer to go forward and build our own future, including new and old friends whom we meet together.

I’ve been previously married and have grown children. I never talk to my ex now, only my children. This woman had never been married. Her exes are past boyfriends and they keep in contact.

Recently, when we were going away for one night, she contacted an ex to stay at her house to look after her cat. He has no car and she was going to pick him up. She asked whether I was okay with this. I said I wasn’t comfortable with it.

It led to our discussing her contact with ex-boyfriends. She said that I was controlling her friendships that were before my time with her. Consequently, we broke up.

I don't mind any friendships, male or female, but when a person has had a sexual relationship with someone, to me it changes everything. The fact that her exes are still in and out of her life goes beyond my boundaries and comfort zone.

I wouldn’t show this behaviour to her out of respect. I find no point in contact with ex-girlfriends because the relationship is over. I don't think it’s healthy for a relationship to have ex-sexual partners around. Am I wrong?

The Ex Factor