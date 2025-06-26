I grew up in a very small town in Florida. I had to go to the town over for high school because my town didn’t have one. I left home for college, but found it too big, too many people, too much. I quit after two years and moved home. I recently moved to a tiny town in Louisiana. I love it! It’s super quiet and at times feels like it’s the only place in existence. It’s perfect for me. I’ve travelled around the country a bit. I’ve been to Los Angeles and New York City, and I hated both. Too crowded, too much cement and traffic. Not for me. I’m happy with my quiet life. I’ve recently met a guy and I’m smitten. I’ve never felt this way before. He lives a few towns over, in a town probably four times bigger than mine. He’s a professional and I was referred to him. I don’t want to give away his identity, but it wouldn’t be unprofessional for us to date. I was smitten on first meeting, and we’ve seen each other a few times since. He’s just asked me out on a date, and I don’t know what to say. I’d love to go but I live 45 minutes away. I also don’t think he’d move out to my town and I’m not sure I could live in his. Do you think he’ll think I’m too small-minded? Nervous Nelly

I think you’re jumping the gun. Go on a date! If you’re worried about driving home in the dark at the end of the night, get a hotel room (for yourself). If that’s not possible, stay with a friend. If you don’t know anyone in his town, and none of that is feasible, find somewhere in between, so you only need to travel 20 minutes. Don’t let the logistics get in your way of meeting someone wonderful, or, at the very least, having a nice evening. Get to know this man before worrying about who’s living where. If it’s meant to be, you two will figure it out.

My daughter has skin issues, and we see a dermatologist on a regular basis. The receptionist at the office has been there since we started, about two years ago. To say she’s cold and unfriendly is an understatement. The first time we went, I was shocked at her lack of friendliness and general unhappy demeanour. I chalked it up to her having a bad day. The next time, she was the same, so I attempted to chat her up. I commented on her manicure, and she was very pleased. At our next visit, she showed me photos of past manicures. I thought I’d broken through. Last week we went for the first time in a few months, and she was horrid! Even giving us a hard time when trying to book our next appointment. What am I missing? Rude Receptionist

This has absolutely NOTHING to do with you. This woman is unhappy. Ignore it. Not everyone will be friendly. It’s a good life lesson for your daughter. Be as polite and friendly as you normally would be and forget about it.

FEEDBACK Regarding retail stores and customer service (March 31): Reader – “I could not disagree with you more. My early first career was in retail. I studied it in college. I was well trained and became a manager very quickly. Customer service is suffering everywhere. At the very least all staff should greet and acknowledge customers. If you don’t want help that’s fine, you are free to browse. “Since COVID, things have really gone downhill. One reason our iconic retailer the Bay is closing has a bit to do with customer service.”

Reader #2 – “At the very least, a store employee should smile and greet ANYONE entering the shop with good morning/afternoon. They can add a simple inquiry, such as ‘Are you looking for something specific?’ Or ‘May I be of assistance?’ Based on the customer’s response, the employee can then gauge if further interaction is warranted or leave the shopper to browse on their own. “Any person entering a store is a potential customer contributing to staff wages and the overall success (and longevity) of that business. If store owners allow their team members to ignore their clientele, they might as well employ robots. Prospective customers can also choose to stay home and shop online, at a different establishment.”

Lisi – I agree that customer service is lacking in many retail establishments. The initial reader asked what they could do regarding employees doing nothing. I still believe it’s not their place to say anything.