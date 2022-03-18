I met a man online and we connected surprisingly easily. My friends pushed me to try the dating site. I’d been divorced for six years and feared taking another chance on a relationship.

After chatting a few times, this man and I met in a restaurant and just talked. Amazingly, we had similar, very hurtful end-of-marriage stories.

What was worse about mine was how difficult my ex was to live with, after the birth of our child. Though my work life was important to me, he expected me to be housebound from then on. He wouldn’t pay for daycare or babysitters, and lived like a single man - out at night, unhelpful at home, cold in bed.

My date had also experienced a sudden change in his ex, who had an affair within their close circle of friends, causing months of embarrassing gossip and affecting his work.

The reason that first date was so remarkable was that we’d both already had the therapy we needed, and felt ready to start fresh and feel whether someone was “right” for us.

We’ve now been married for seven years. We’re both very open and know when to communicate about things that need joint decisions.

We have a mix of young-to-late teenage children. Our supportive relationship together, and with them, has worked well. But I’m not smug, so I’d still like your advice.

How To Stay Happy