My twin daughters, 14, differ about my dating as a now-single mom. One daughter likes my being attractive to other men, though she still loves her father.

She’ll check my outfit/hair/makeup and comment on what she says “works” or doesn’t. I find it amusing, also worrying.

My other daughter’s angry that I go out with men other than her father. She’ll stomp out the door before the date arrives to take me to his car, or she’ll stay to look him over and ask whether he’s divorced.

The worst part is that the girls argue about it, and their usual agreement on most matters, is broken. Sometimes they even yell at each other about this.

I’m 38. I like my work-day job, and love being a mother. I’ve been divorced for four years. I didn’t start dating until last year, only occasionally because I need dinner/evening time with my daughters.

There’s only been three men whom I’ve seen in person more than once. I did like one man more than others, but I wasn’t ready for getting serious (he was).

My ex has a girlfriend whom my girls have met. They don’t say anything bad about her or about their father finding someone so “soon.” They seem to find that relationship “normal.” But somehow, my dating arouses criticism from one daughter, and too much interest from the other.

I initially thought our mother-daughter closeness would carry us through post-divorce changes. They still live in the same house with me, see their father every weekend, and they’ve had “away time” with him (and her) for two weeks in summer. He also calls them once weekly, and attends teacher conferences along with me.

But I’m worried about their divided attitude towards my dating. I feel that it indicates my older daughter blaming me for the divorce and my younger one having too much interest/curiosity about it.

I fear that this split opinion could affect their closeness as twins. What can I do to prevent that, and help them just accept my dating as normal? Or should I stop for a while?

Divorced Mom’s Dating