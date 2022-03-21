I’m totally broken and feel like I can’t trust anyone. My husband asked me to read some long texts his sister sent us and his brother and wife, too. It was regarding his aging father’s financial situation and the possibility that his children would need to help him!

I always thought my relationship with his brother’s wife was great, and trusted her totally.

But she’d responded to this group text in haste. And her response was a scathing attack on me! I’m heartbroken and paranoid as the topic of gossip. This likely isn’t the first time she’s spoken ill about me.

I responded politely that I’d seen it and that the assumptions were absurd. She then came over to apologize and seemed unhinged about possibly having to use her money to support her father-in-law! I agreed that it wasn’t her responsibility. But my husband’s offered zero emotional support, and blamed me!

Our marriage is fragile. He seems to have Asperger’s which wasn’t fully apparent until he retired five years ago. He’s also an alcoholic. We’ve been together for 14 years, married for five.

My sister-in-law’s rant went on about how her husband claims mine is rich (he’s not). There must be jealousy between them.

Now I’m in a deep depression not wanting to live here anymore. That SIL has a huge social circle in our small town. She knows that my ex pays me support that was awarded after a lengthy trial he instigated.

Being called “a joke” hurt the most because I have no shame about anything I’ve done. What I thought would be a happy life has turned into a nightmare that I’m too tired to get away from.

We already lent the kids money that they paid back in full, on time.

Broken and Despairing