I’m a woman who’s been involved with a man I loved. We both have children - his 15-year-old daughter (adjusting slowly), his older boy who is very nice to me and my sons, 12 and 14. We “blended” at his house, but I kept my condo, awaiting future decisions. I’ve been divorced for six years.

My dream only lasted 18 months. I thought he loved me despite that his wife died five years ago. He’s 55, I’m 43.

I read the letter about a woman who shares mutual love with a widower (March 15). I can’t understand why my situation failed, so long after his wife passed.

I’m confused and needing advice. I was very thoughtful and didn’t get annoyed when I overheard him saying he “met someone,” but never said my name. When we were out, he never introduced me to people as his “girlfriend.” I let it pass.

The one thing that did bother me, as it did the other woman who wrote you, were photos of his wife all over the house.

When I finally commented that perhaps he’d feel more at peace about her if he had grief counselling, he dismissed that immediately. He said, “I’m not weak. I don’t need someone telling me that I should cry.”

Since that short conversation, he started working longer hours at his office, coming back after dinner saying he had something sent in and isn’t hungry.

He ended our relationship a few weeks later. That was only a couple of months ago and I’m devastated. Where did I go wrong?

Deeply Hurt