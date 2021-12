I’m a guy, 32, with a dilemma. Three years ago, before Covid changed everything, I saw an attractive, sexy woman smiling at me in a bar, and we hooked up that night.

We connected two or three times a month (she travelled for work back then). It was mostly for sex but we also talked a lot, and I knew she wanted to get closer. She was 29 then and that was a signal for me that she’d soon want a commitment.

I was clear about not wanting that, and soon the pandemic came between us anyways. Six months ago, she reached out to me, asking if I was okay. I found that very kind on her part. Turns out we’d both been very careful about protecting ourselves from the virus and both working at home.

I realized that I’d missed her. We’re now seeing each other exclusively and as frequently as we can. The connection’s changed from a focus on sex, to being close friends who make love and share intimacy.

In the past, I had very strong feelings against getting too involved. I’d suffered very painful hurts and shocking disappointments in previous relationships. I was unwilling to take that risk again.

Now I’m unsure and scared, but I know I don’t want to lose this woman. What should I do?

Scared of a Relationship