My boyfriend is cold and uncaring about his own feelings and mine. He was age eight when his mother died, nine when his father remarried, and ten when his father and new wife placed him in foster care.

I understand his having suffered trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from physical and emotional abuse as a child.

I sought much counselling over the years, so I’ve made great strides. However, this man’s in denial that his childhood traumatized him and about the lingering effects still there at 40.

It hurts me when he calls me names/yells at me, but most especially when I explain plain facts or truths.

He won’t believe or accept them, fights me and assumes that I’m stupid. I see his inner wounds, so I try not to take it personally.

I’m intelligent, a survivor, a mom and a coach with great ability to help people.

I’ve had the privilege of leading teens away from suicide. I’ve built esteem in many of them.

People returned to me years later to say I had a significant positive effect on them to be better people and live a better life, by looking within and learning how to be happy and love oneself. I cry hearing that I did that!

But this man I love is the hardest nut to crack of all! How do I help him? My usual mentoring isn’t working.

He’s a successful businessman, but people around him don’t like him because he treats them so badly.

I get glimpses of the child he was, and I see on his face that he’s sorry, then confused, as to why he acts this way.

Boyfriend’s A Hard Case