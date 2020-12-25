Dear Readers - Merry Christmas! Whether marked by snowy scenes or green landscapes, traditional front-door wreaths or huge polyester inflatable Santas, ‘tis the season around the world.

Whatever you remember, treasure, and tried to re-create for your children among your favourite Christmas memories, millions of different scenes are resurrected by others for today’s annual holiday.

The images are personal - for me at ten, a towering Balsam fir tree outside the house next door, its colourful lights guiding me from the main street to my home after dark, when my piano lessons ended.

The scenes are universal - years later, a mall in Bali, with brightly lit Christmas displays of toys and games attracting children and parents to a holiday atmosphere unrelated to the small country’s main religion of Balinese Hinduism.

It’s the spirit of the season - despite, and along with, the commercialism.

My junior high-school choir sang our hearts out during the build-up to this annual milestone - glorious traditional Christmas carols ringing through packed churches across Toronto.

Never mind that we were from several different heritages.... we were bound together in the joy and solemnity of the music.

And pride. Too young still to fully understand it as the foundation of our gratitude for being Canadian.

We lived in a country that was practicing and still learning to do better at religious tolerance.

Now, we and our own children are part of a great, necessary awakening to the dire need for anti-racism, and the uplifting of racialized communities to have full equality/rights/freedoms across North America.

It’s as necessary as leaning into this Christmas Day to uplift our spirits.

I’ll be listening to carols - my favourites from Luciano Pavarotti’s first Christmas album, Barbra Streisand’s carol collections, and Elvis. I think his voice and faith were at his most heartfelt in those songs.

Meanwhile, relationship issues are still clouding some people’s lives.