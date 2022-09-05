My four-year relationship with a great man has ended abruptly. We had those wonderful four years, but his 47-year-old troubled daughter presented an ongoing issue between us.

She was disrespectful to me by ignoring me, not answering my emails, etc. The worst was when she said in front of me and her father that she’ll have all the money when her father dies.

This was absolutely shocking. Her father said nothing to her about it, and tried to turn it into a joke. When she talked to him in my presence, she would say “you are the best dad,” “I love you so much,” probably saying this out of jealousy towards me.

She’s never worked in her life, but demanded expensive Christmas presents from him. I couldn’t take this woman and stopped seeing her.

The big problem for me was that my now ex-partner, her father, never acknowledged her wrongdoings when I tried to discuss my issues about her. His response was that I do not like her, or some other similar statement, always putting me in defence position.

These difficulties with his daughter and poor communication led to our breakup. I’m heart-broken because I love this man, but I couldn’t live with ongoing conflict with his daughter.

Any advice on how I could have handled the situation differently?

His Daughter Won