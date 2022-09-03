I’m a normal male who’s 17 and living with my father because he and my mother got divorced. It was no big surprise. I’m not having “mental health problems” over it, because I pretty much knew it was coming.

They were hardly speaking to each other by the time they told me they were still going to be “friends,” they’d both always love me, “it wasn’t your fault.”

I think that’s a dumb thing to say because of course it wasn’t my fault.

So, it’s seven months later now and my dad has a girlfriend. He denied it at first which was silly because he’d started going out every Saturday night and sometimes said I might want to have a friend sleep over at our place. I knew that meant that he was sleeping over at hers.

She’s 12 years younger than him and an okay person. I just find it creepy when she tries to act like she’s my back-up mother.

My mom was strict about some things - no drugs, no taking a lift with someone who’s been drinking, no going out on nights before exams. But basically, she trusted me and told me so.

My dad’s girlfriend is different. She’s always asking me questions about drugs and alcohol as if she’s suspecting I’m a wild teenager she has to oversee.

I told my dad he should calm her down. I already have a mother who’s known me for 17 years.

I wasn’t angry, just being honest about her. Then, he’s the one who said it was normal if I’m having mental health issues about the divorce. I’m not.

What’s your advice about this?

Not My Mother