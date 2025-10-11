I have been with my loving partner for six years. We are both in our 40s and have children from our previous relationships.

Everything is generally very harmonious and supportive between us. We share responsibilities, continue to enjoy time together, have many shared hobbies and projects, align in our values, support one another and I feel deeply satisfied in this partnership - except for one issue.

In the last couple years, this issue keeps arising, which is that I desire the commitment and security of marriage, and he has an aversion to it. He didn’t get married in his previous partnership, and has some childhood hurts around his parent's divorce that have impacted how he views marriage. It is, however, deeply important to me. This is something that continues to come up as an area of challenge between us. I think about it almost daily and feel a sense of sadness, frustration and anger that we’re not yet there despite many wonderful years together.

I recently celebrated my birthday. I’ve been hoping to get engaged but not really expecting it based on what he said last time we discussed it. Imagine my excitement when on my birthday he handed me a ring box, from a well-known engagement ring store. I was elated. When I opened it though, I realized that he wasn't down on one knee, wasn't asking me to marry him, but was explaining what the symbol on the ring meant to him. I had to ask if it was a proposal. It was not. It was a promise ring.

I appreciate the sentiment and the meaning behind the symbol. But I’m a 41-year-old woman, not a 16-year-old girl. I’m looking for commitment and security, not promises. I felt humiliated when for a moment I thought he was proposing only to realize he’s not. I didn't know how to respond. I hope I accepted the gift graciously. Later, I asked what exactly he was promising. He said, "That there's more to come."

I am more in my head than ever. Why isn't he ready to get married? A promise ring feels juvenile and a very clear statement, "I am NOT READY OR WANTING to marry you." One of my close friends thinks I should give the ring back, tell him to return it, and express the sentiment I mentioned earlier - that I am a woman, and I’m looking for commitment, not promises.

What do you think?

Ready for More