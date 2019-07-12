I’m male, 45, separated and in divorce proceedings. I was a devoted faithful husband, father of two, hardworking.

It was an abusive/controlling relationship for many years, until I gave up when it was spoiling my health.

Since 2014, I’ve been platonic friends with a woman. My ex-wife knew who she is and there was nothing to hide.

Once separated, my friend used to check on my well-being. During that time, she got engaged and I was happy for her.

Right after the engagement, her fiancé left the country and she had no clue when he’s coming back. A year later, she went overseas when her grandfather passed away.

She’d occasionally send an email. I found that I’d fallen in love with her. I asked her when she’s returning but she pranked me, responding that she’ll stay there forever.

My world crashed and I wrote back that I loved her. She immediately replied that she’s marrying her fiancé and I should heal.

I didn’t email again but missed her dearly, then suddenly heard from her. So, I told her about my divorce proceedings.

When I asked why she went away so abruptly, she said that my ex-wife called her and said that I’m divorcing because I want to marry her.

Eventually, her sister contacted me and I learned that my friend never married because her fiancé was abusive, controlling, and stalking her everywhere. Yet she’s adamant about eventually marrying him.

Her sister asked me to help and I was able to convince my friend, via recorded videos, and she finally broke the engagement.

Now, she’s scared of using her phone and has a phobia about being stalked. We’ve only met three times in person since last January.

Recently, I told her that I’m in love with her and I want to create memories together. She acknowledged that she wants me in her life, but never said anything beyond. We message regularly, but when I ask to meet, she says she’ll try.

Does she really want me or not? What should be my course of action?

Yearning for her Love