My ex-husband and I separated 30 years ago. Our marriage basically ended one year prior to his leaving. He’d said that if I left him, he’d tell our son, age seven, and daughter, age four, that he’d never see them again.

I stayed but not in a physical way.

One evening I awoke to find my daughter, who’d climbed into our bed, was being molested by her father. She was still mostly asleep. I carried her to her own room, then told my husband to leave within the week.

He’d been drinking, was contrite, and did as I asked. I felt guilty that perhaps my distancing had led to his increased drinking and touching our daughter.

He claimed that was the only time. In a talk with my daughter about correct and incorrect touching, she never indicated awareness of anything having happened.

I never maligned him to the children.

However, after that, even when my now-adult children try for contact with him and have him meet his grandchildren, it seldom happens.

I’ve always feared that the sexual abuse incident wasn’t the only time.

My daughter went through depressions and feelings of unworthiness since her teen years.

She was in an abusive relationship for a while, but is now with a beautiful man who loves her and they have a lovely family. But she still suffers from depression.

She lives in a different country now, and despite my efforts over the years to have her see a counsellor, she does not.

I worry that the information I’ve carried for so long is important for her to overcome her on-off depressions... but I fear that giving her this information would destroy her.

Both adult children still call their father regularly and try to convince him to visit them at their expense. It doesn’t happen.

What would you suggest?

Living in Limbo