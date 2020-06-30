My wife and I have two adult girls. One lives about an hour west of Toronto with two daughters, ages eight and six. The other lives five minutes away from us. She has a small dog who she brings along when she visits us from her condo.

The married daughter and grandkids have not had any contact with us except by FaceTime. We last saw them in February before the virus.

Our other daughter has never been inside our house since the pandemic started. We meet outside and we social distance with her and the dog. We occasionally wear masks as well.

We found out from the chatty granddaughter that their other grandparents (who are also from our same city) visited without masks and with no social distancing on the weekend.

There was also contact play between grandparents and kids, we learned. My daughter’s father in-law had his hair cut by his son. No masks were worn.

Our daughter living nearby is quite careful about the sanitizing instructions and still uses a delivery company for her groceries (rather than shop in stores). She won’t enter our house or visit anyone else, especially her sister.

It was also disclosed by my granddaughter today that the other grandfather has booked a resort in the countryside for one or two weeks in the summer.

Tagging along will be my daughter’s sister in-law, with two children plus her husband.

My wife and I are very concerned about the apparent lack of safety and great exposure that the other grandfather and his wife have pushed on our daughter and grandkids.

What actions would you see as appropriate to deal with this situation? We feel that both incidents are dangerous and inappropriate.

Worried Papa and Gramma