When my girlfriend and I were split up, she dated another guy.

After that ended and we got together again, she said it’d just been a dinner-date relationship of a few times. Because she worked two jobs, I believed her.

I figured, because their relationship wasn't serious we could pick up where we left off. After several months of dating again, we moved in together.

Three months later, I learned that the two had been in a serious relationship, talking marriage.

I learned that the guy was 43, smoked pot regularly, worked intermittently, played video games a lot, and lived in his parent's house.

He proposed to her after a week of dating. He planned to quit his job and take care of the house because her two jobs made enough money to support them both.

My ex was still training at my studio after our split and we’d still go for coffee together. But all the time she was dating this guy, if I’d ask if she had a new boyfriend, she’d say no.

There was no reason for her to lie.

We’d split up partly because I had to spend a lot of time with my adult daughter who had mental health issues.

When I got my daughter on a good path, I thought I could see if my girlfriend wanted to try again.

Only then did I find out she was dating.

My issues now: 1) If I’d known about them being in a serious relationship I’d have taken much more time moving forward before moving in together.

2) She’s smart, athletic and attractive. I can't believe she’d get involved with a low-life pothead.

3) I was led to believe they never had sex so am thankful I didn't catch a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

4) There were many lies from her as we got back together and I feel misled by the woman I’d trusted. I moved in with her based on those lies.

I haven't been able to touch her since discovering all this (five months) so our sex life’s non-existent.

She’s moved out, but we still want to try to save the relationship.

I can handle a break-up but would like to give it a chance. I just don't know how to get past all the resentment.

Lies and Uncertainty