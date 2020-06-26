I’m a man, 39, father of two children, separated from their mother for over two years.

I’m also an essential front-line worker during this pandemic, putting in long hours as a paramedic.

I’m involved in countless emergencies, but grateful for the years of training and medical courses that make it possible for me to try to save lives.

My problem isn’t with my job, but with my ex. Out of spite, she tries to upset our children (ages six and eight) about my exposure to people who have COVID-19.

We have a legal separation and shared custody that grants me two days a week and every other weekend with the kids.

My ex’es “spite” comes from the fact that I live with my girlfriend of over a year. We moved in together last October, months before the pandemic.

She’s been very helpful with my children on days when they’re here and I don’t get home until late. The kids obviously like her despite loving their mother.

We live in a townhouse. When I return from work, I enter through the basement, leave any clothes that I wore for work in the laundry, which is in the basement, and shower in the adjoining washroom.

Yet my ex claims the children are at risk from exposure to the virus, through me. She’ll call my girlfriend and coldly ask, “Is he back yet?” Then she’ll ask to speak to the children, and sometimes cries, making them feel guilty though they don’t understand what it’s about.

How do I stop this nasty undermining of my kids’ comfort and trust when at my home?

Ex-Wife’s Spite