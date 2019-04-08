My partner of six years and I are both in our 30s. We’re growing together and hoping to start a family soon.

He’s incredibly loving, supportive, fun — and he wants to try a threesome with another woman.

Intellectually, I’m pretty open to this. Also, I know that unexpressed and/or unfulfilled sexual desires can lead to dissatisfaction, infidelity, loss of trust, and even the loss of an otherwise deeply-rewarding partnership.

Emotionally, it’s a different story. It’s always seemed more like a fantasy than a real possibility.

But recently he’s started tentative plans (with my knowledge and consent) for us to spend time with a bisexual female colleague.

She and her girlfriend are keen on having a foursome with us. My partner is stoked. I’m freaking out.

The very thought that he’s ready and excited to act on sexual desires that are bigger than me and our relationship, is wreaking havoc on my mind and body.

It’s affecting my work, my home life, my appetite and sleep, and even my friendships. I’m scared to talk about this with close friends for fear that they’ll lose respect for my partner — and me.

Luckily, my partner’s very open to discussing what’s now become a regular topic of conversation between us.

He listens to my fears with patience and understanding, and has even shared some fears of his own (including the possibility that I’ll decide I prefer women and leave him altogether! Ha).

He promises that we’ll only proceed with this if and when I’m ready, and he assures me that opening up our relationship is in no way a “condition” of our staying together.

But I’m having a hard time believing him. I can’t tell if I’m actually intuiting just how important this is to him

I’m scared that if I decide it isn’t for me, it’ll be a deal-breaker — an impasse that’ll resurface again and again.

My greatest fear is that ten years and a couple of kids from now, he’ll decide this is something that he must explore, and he’ll either act on it behind my back or end our relationship altogether.

Am I getting ahead of myself or am I rightly protecting myself?

Super Confused