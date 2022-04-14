My husband and I were very good friends with another couple for nine years. Within the next year, the wife moved away to be with another woman, and my husband started an affair which led to our divorce.

Eighteen months later, the man invited me to have dinner together and “a chat.”

I expected a sob story, so I spoke first and immediately said that I was fully adjusted to my divorce, and, in fact, believed that my ex and his new partner were better suited than he and I had ever been.

The man smiled broadly and said he fully accepted that his ex-wife had to live her authentic self as a lesbian, and he still wishes her well and they keep in online contact.

I moved in with him six months later. My daughter, 21, who lives with her boyfriend, accepted this relationship because she saw that I was more relaxed and happier than I’d been since discovering my ex’es cheating.

But a bigger problem emerged from his eldest son, 18, who refuses to visit his father because he doesn’t accept my presence in “their home.” He and his younger brother, 15, moved to their grandparents’ house.

Their father now appeases his sons by visiting them there, and stays involved with their studies, sports and other activities.

But he’s reluctant to do anything that’d further alienate them. He even puts up with his parents’ lectures about “living in sin” and “rejecting his kids!”

I feel unfairly targeted as “the wicked witch” by people who should care about his happiness, too, as my daughter cares about mine. Is there any advice to help me during this situation?

Not A Witch