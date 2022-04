I'm 22, in my junior year. My partner, 23, graduated and got an incredible job in a field he loves.

Unfortunately, his new neighborhood and workplace are close to my parents’ home. They were emotionally abusive, saying things like "you'll die alone, unloved, all your fault."

They threatened slipping sedatives in my food, called a false welfare check on me when I was 20 despite my note: "I’m willingly moving out... I have somewhere to stay for at least seven months."

Yet I'm still dependent on them for food and tuition. I actively seek part-time jobs, or full-time paid work over summers and winter break. I won’t be financially stable enough to confront them or separate myself until I graduate. Meanwhile, living away helps.

I told my parents about my partner's job because I didn't want to accidentally run into them. Now, they're trying to persuade me to move back. But my mental state deteriorates whenever I do.

Between my neurology issues, family problems, and how long I was in the closet, the area holds seriously bad memories for me, like I'm trapped in my high-school years, desperate to stop feeling so bad.

I don't resent my partner’s taking the job there. I’m glad he's found an apartment and area he loves. I wish I could share in that and plan visits/trips to see him. How do I navigate this mess?

End Emotional Abuse