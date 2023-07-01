After 14 years married, I started walking early in the mornings to temporarily clear my head of issues regarding my newly ex-husband, our kids, etc. I knew I had to deal with the family changes and feelings, but I walked to focus on the workday ahead.

Suddenly, a man caught up to me, declared that he was a neighbour and had always hoped we’d meet. I slowed a bit and we talked.

He’s 10 years younger than me, unmarried, no children. He kept my slow pace and said he noticed no wedding ring. I simply said I was single.

He caught up with me the next day and the next. I didn’t get to plan my workday but I admit enjoying the chats. Until he suddenly asked if I planned to sell my house.

He saw me flinch, turned the chat to flattery, and said “a beautiful woman like you” will have men lining up. “And I’d be first at your door,” he said.

Next morning, he was at my door, almost muscling himself inside. My kids had left for school and I was alone. He suddenly pushed me, but I screamed, and he fled. I remained, shaking.

It was an assault I’ve never forgotten. I suddenly realized my life would become very different, on my own.

What’s essential to learn about being a loving, responsible single parent and also having a “life of my own?”

Going Forward