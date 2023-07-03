Two months ago, I came home for the summer after my second year of university. A friend of mine got a cool gig working for another friend of hers. The pay was good, the hours acceptable. She asked me if I wanted a job for the spring months. I said yes.

It was a fun job and we worked hard. After the first two weeks, they gave us half our money in cash and said they would give us the other half after the next two weeks by cheque.

We thought that was odd, but I trusted my friend who trusted her friend. After another two weeks, they again gave us half in cash. Essentially, they owed us 50 per cent of our wage. My friend asked her friend what was going on and she apologized but said they were having cash flow issues. She promised we would get what was owed us after the next two weeks.

You guessed it – another two weeks went by and they gave us half in cash. We were so mad and couldn’t understand how they could get away with this. My friend called up her friend and I could hear her apologizing but no promise of our money.

We said we wouldn’t work anymore. She brought us each a cheque, for what we were owed, but postdated to the end of the originally agreed upon eight weeks. And she said that if we didn’t work the last two weeks, she would cancel the cheques.

So, we worked the last two weeks, cashed our cheques, and ran. In the end we got screwed out of 25 per cent of our promised pay.

What should we have done differently?

Hard workers