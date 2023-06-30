My childhood best friend (we’re now in our early 30s) sent me an angry text. We haven’t been close for many years.

She recently had a baby and was upset that I wasn’t “there” for her. We lived thousands of miles apart at the time and texted updates (now we’re living again in the same city). I asked about her pregnancy (maybe not often enough). After she gave birth, I waited to hear from her. Then I messaged, saying that I wanted updates but there’s no pressure to reply. She said it was a bit overwhelming, so I messaged less frequently.

I tried to arrange a get-together. Prior to our date, she expressed disappointment that I didn’t know her baby’s name, and she now didn’t want to get together.

Then we had a heated two-hour discussion. I expressed my own upset and hurt. She seemed surprised.

She doesn’t acknowledge the support and concessions I made for her wedding. She also didn’t consider my own tough times (living far away with a difficult partner).

I apologized, then got defensive. She hung up.

Sadly, her mother died some years ago. I cannot imagine how hard it’d be to go through pregnancy and birth without her mom’s presence.

I feel she’s misplaced some expectation on me, without saying she’d like more support and communication. Maybe she didn’t realize she wanted it until she wasn’t getting it… she only said I’m a failed friend.

I apologized for not making more postpregnancy contact. I didn’t realize she was struggling so much.

But I don’t trust her. She’s “too busy” to mend and heal our friendship, which I suggested we discuss in person.

We made a plan and got together. Neither of us raised the issue. We were pleasant, chatty, kept the conversation light. We haven’t seen each other since.

I’ve now been home for a year. We send chatty updates and proposed plans, then one of us cancels. Yet, I’m sad to let the friendship die.

Should I email/call her and explain my hurt? Or arrange to hang out again and see if we find more pleasantries before diving into the hard stuff?

Can This Friendship Be Saved?