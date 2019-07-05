My boyfriend is from my city, but we met through a friend while studying at different Universities, a couple of hours apart.

My school’s in my hometown. He lives with roommates, and he comes home many weekends.

We fell in love. He’s very serious about his studies, and ambitious for the future. He said early on that we’d get married as soon as it’s possible.

However, nearing our graduations, he’s become totally focused on his future, while almost belittling mine.

He urged me to get a job instead of going to graduate school, so I could pay for an apartment while he stays in school.

I was shocked because he’d always known that I intend to study further towards a professional career.

When I said that I wasn’t ready to leave school, he became cold and mean, telling me that I wasn’t very smart and not really up to his standards as a future partner.

I ended things briefly, but he came back, saying I just didn’t understand how much he wanted to start living together.

But I still see a lot of selfish attitude from him. He’ll cancel weekend plans in town with me because he needs to relax with his friends.

But he angrily accused me of cheating when I said that I was going out with my girlfriends. I was furious, and said I was re-thinking the relationship.

He says he’s under pressure and I’m overreacting.

Is he right that I’m just not appreciating how hard he’s trying for us to have a future together?

Confused and Upset