I’ve been with my “fiancé” for two years. We’ve known each other for years, both divorced. We bought a beautiful house together.

During our first year, I fought for, and won, permanent custody of my two-year-old grandchild due to her parent neglect/drug abuse. During this time, my life was hell. Also, my mom was very ill.

This past year, my grandchild was seeing her biological parent, then having night terrors, accidents, later going after my animals. Life is not easy.

During March, when my mom was hospitalized a lot, my fiancé called about great angry at his father. (They’d never had a great relationship).

Their argument escalated, my fiancé left and tried to commit suicide (taking pills).

So, while worrying about my mom, I spent this day begging my fiancé to tell me where he was, so that I could try to help him.

Police were called. We spent hours trying to find him, call and text him to keep him awake.

He wouldn’t answer my calls, his text messages were cryptic, short and horrible.

Finally, his friend convinced him to go to the hospital, where he acted as if nothing was wrong with what he had done.

Meanwhile, my mom was transferred to a different hospital and not doing well. My fiancé was sent home late that night, and I demanded that he get help.

After two counselling sessions, he said that the counselor told him he needn’t come back unless he felt it was necessary.

My fiancé has told everyone that the attempt was ALL his dad’s fault.

I’ve struggled with his attempt for many reasons: 1. He knows singlehandedly what suicide does to survivors and has previously made it clear how he felt about people who do this to their families and friends. 2. He showed total lack of empathy for me and our kids (my four, his two) during his attempt by disregarding our attempts to help him.

I’ve since lost my mom and cannot understand how he could put the kids and myself through this kind of pain intentionally. I’d give anything to have my Mom back, yet he was willing to end his life over an argument with his dad.

I’ve tried to forgive him and understand his thoughts, but he still insists it was all his dad’s fault.

I don’t think I can get over the emotional beating I took when he tried to do this.

I walk on eggshells, fearing I’ll say/do something that’ll push him over the edge again. My kids do the same (we have an eight-year-old at home and the grandchild).

People say not to make any major decisions following something like my mom’s devastating death, but I feel that I can’t stay. However, I can’t afford the house on my own.

Lost and Confused