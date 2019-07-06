I'm 28 and was pursued by a male co-worker, 58, a year ago. I liked him immediately.

He's young-at-heart and good-looking for his age. We talked and began meeting outside of work.

I soon admitted having feelings for him and he said we’d talk about it, but we never did.

We got a hotel room and took the day off from work. The following week I found on Facebook that he had a girlfriend in her early-40s.

I was devastated. But I’d already fallen hard.

He went on holidays with her over Christmas while I was left here feeling miserable. But I decided to give it another go, and we hooked up again.

Then I learned that she’d moved in with him that same month at his new house. We got into a huge fight. He cried over the phone because he felt badly, but I know it's really because I threatened to expose him.

Every day at work when we’re alone (it’s a small company) he makes his moves and acts like I'm the only girl in the world.

It hooks me back in. I gave him an ultimatum to pick either her or me. He won't give up on her since she contributes financially to his mortgage.

Now, whenever I initiate plans, he bails because of an emergency, or something else.

Yet he keeps pursuing me at the office, even when I push him away because I’d rather that he spends time with me outside of work.

I know I need to end things, but taking that first step is really hard, especially because I have to work with him daily.

Loved A Cheater