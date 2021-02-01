From a parent’s view, online schooling is hard! And I know I’m one of the lucky ones... my two daughters both have great teachers. Also, my girls are both good students and old enough to manage their own devices without my having to sit on top of them. And we were able to get second-hand laptops for them both.

But the weekdays of classes during lockdown periods are wearying. My husband works from home and he and one daughter will go for a quick walk together after breakfast before her class starts. Her sister’s classes start earlier.

An hour later, that girl will have recess, which falls on me to get her off her device and outside for fresh air. The day then toggles from there. She returns to a class and her sister has a break. Another recess and lunch, then both girls appear.

I can’t be on one daughter’s schedule and ignore the other - especially since my home “office” is in the kitchen!

Then my husband pops into the scene looking for his lunch! When the kids were at their school normally, he fended for himself. But with our daughters home and lunch now an activity, he wants to be in on it!

Next thing I know, it’s recess for one girl again, and break for another. The school day has ended. As has my non-productive work day.

My husband then wants an outdoor family activity (usually a walk, again) and then it’s time for me to make dinner.

The days roll into each other and I’m mentally exhausted. Keeping the kids upbeat, off their devices when not in school, outdoors as much as possible, and active, too, is exhausting!

Desperate Days