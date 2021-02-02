My friend’s getting divorced again. I met her when she was newly-married to her husband, both late-20s. He was selling real estate while she was training for the same firm.

She was soon selling more than he was, yet he was the showy, confident one. They seemed very happy but after two children, she rose in the business and he levelled off. He had an affair. They split up.

My friend was devastated. But she’s very attractive and plenty of guys were eager to date her. When I met her future second husband, I saw that he wanted her to be at his side every minute. I thought it must feel overwhelming but said nothing.

My friend became more successful while also raising two very nice kids. But this husband complained about her work hours and became suspicious about other men even though she worked from home. He recently moved in with his ex-girlfriend and my friend started divorce proceedings.

When I asked why she put up with his jealousy and demands for so long, she answered, “I thought I had to be good at everything including marriage, but I wasn’t good enough for him.”

I know that her (alcoholic) mother was divorced by her father, then lived awhile with an abusive partner. I also know that she told her daughter (then 18) to “never trust” a man.

But she’s now a smart and successful woman! Is there a “pattern” of being affected by a mother’s mistakes? What you do you think about this?

Second Strike Out