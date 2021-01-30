My husband of two years is 31, I’m 30. Two years prior, his father abandoned his mother, leaving behind debt. My husband helped her pay some.

He shares a condo ownership with his mom. I agreed to move in after our marriage, joining her and his brother there. I didn’t think it through.

Problems started when my mother-in-law (MIL) daily butted into every small thing, stating things as the way she wants, saying I also want it her way.

Boundary issues arose. She plans my day from clothes to food. She’s a poor listener who expects everyone else to listen. She expects me to follow religious prayers and rituals which I'm not into.

My husband and I planned to buy our own house. But my MIL has a say in everything from house-hunting to budgets and endless plans.

I get panic attacks because my life’s led by someone else, though I have a well-paid job and a very different personality from hers.

My husband feels empathy for her. She has arthritis but is healthy enough to work full-time. My husband says she cannot afford to live alone. His brother just got a well-paid job and lives here every weekend.

I cannot focus on my work or anything else. Having someone over your shoulder 24/7 is annoying and frustrating. I keep telling myself her intentions are sane but she’s taken over my mind.

My husband said she’ll be living with us until she retires (she’s 52). She keeps giving me signs that she’s not leaving us anytime. I love my husband but I cannot take this anymore.

I get such a negative vibe from her. Every time my husband and I talk about this, I sense his deep hurt. But I cannot live like this forever. I'm losing commitment and scared. How can I try to save my marriage?

MIL Has No Boundaries