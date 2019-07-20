My close friend moved into my apartment building a year ago after her (separated) husband’s death.

Three months ago, she started talking to her neighbour in our building – he’s a handsome man, professional, 15 years her junior.

She fell for his smooth-talking charm, especially when their texting became sexualized. She hasn’t had a “relationship” for a very long time.

He was honest with her that he was going on trips with friends, including a woman. When he seemed to break off that relationship, my friend “gave” herself to him thinking he was free.

However, he’d suddenly halt communication with her and leave for weeks, not texting her. I suggested she consider their relationship as casual but she wouldn’t.

Soon after she started sleeping with him, she discovered that he was helping a woman “friend” financially and that he’d moved her and her son in with him. My friend was devastated.

He continued to cover up the meaning of that live-in relationship but was eventually caught in his lie.

My friend is now obsessing over him, even checking whether his girlfriend’s car is parked here at 3:00am in the morning!

I’m left dealing with the aftermath effect on her.

My friend is like a sister to me but this constant talk about “him” is driving me crazy. The relationship is over and he lied to her.

She was put on medication but refuses to take it. I don’t want to lose her friendship but I also can’t take much more of this. Any suggestions?

Devastated by a Liar