I’ve been married for 13 years and since I emigrated here eight years ago, I felt like my marriage started another season: Spring.

Before, we lived at my parents and they were a huge help babysitting our first son.

Here, we were on our own.

Initially, my husband worked full-time, I worked from home. Going back to school would be a better option, if each took turns.

Our second child arrived along with the winter of our marriage. My husband got laid off.

I had to help financially for the next years with a long-hours shift job including weekends.

I became sleep-deprived, my health was very affected. After my husband started a job, I took some long-distance courses which led to more distance between us.

We became like strangers extremely busy in different directions.

A male colleague helped me realize that I had to slow down and take care of myself. Soon, I reached a life crisis and crashed.

I poured my heart out to this colleague, because he was a great listener and adviser, and very nice to me.

Earlier he sent me indirect messages through symbols like rings and marriage as an answer for why he helped me so much.

He socialized a lot with female colleagues and many times I thought he crossed the line of personal space with me and others, too.

But I didn’t have time for socializing at work and also didn’t enjoy it.

I then saw this guy as very deceiving as he even started spreading personal things about me to others, some of them untrue. I decided to work out my marriage and ignore him.

At work, I tried to keep to professional discussions even if it was hard sometimes to push away my feelings which had developed overtime.

We never had a date outside work, but my honor was damaged by a lot of gossip. I had a depression.

I didn’t separate from my husband as he tried so hard to save our marriage, getting a night shift job in order to spend more time together as a family.

He knows that I now cannot say that I love him and he’s okay with that, for the sake of our children.

Unfortunately, my deep feelings are still for somebody who hurt me so much and it’s an impossible relationship with suddenly changing moods.

That man thought that I could guess everything that was on his mind, but relationship communication was very difficult for us.

My heart’s still broken but, in my marriage, I hope to have springtime again.

Now I work in a different place and I’m trying to concentrate better at work.

Is it in vain that I’m hoping for a fresh start in my marriage?

Emotional Roller-Coaster