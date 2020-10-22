Last January, before the novel coronavirus changed our lives, my close female friend and I were celebrating 2020.

She lives in another city and had been visiting her parents over the holidays. I’ve been her closest male friend since bonding during university days.

Over the years, we’ve travelled together as buddies only, prepped each other through important job interviews, and cried together through lost romances on both sides.

Suddenly, she dropped a serious request. We’re both 37, both healthy. She’s now determined to have a baby, feels the clock ticking, but has no prospective partner.

She asked me to be the father/sperm-donor, however way I preferred, until positive that she’d conceived.

I’d be her baby-maker partner, nothing more. She assured me that I wouldn’t have to take on any paternal responsibilities.

She has a very good job. She can afford a house in a decent area with a garden and other young families nearby, she said... though I already knew this.

She was so certain of her plan, so compelling in her request, that I felt I had to agree.

We decided to meet again for that express purpose a few weeks later (she was giving me time to be sure).

My question: With the baby due any day now, will that make me its father or not? Am I going to be able to accept being “excused” from that role?

What if I want to be involved and then she meets someone who wants to marry her... do I just dis-engage from the child who’s got some of my DNA?

Confused Baby-Maker