After immediately experiencing the harsh effects of the pandemic, including unemployment, and deep anxiety, my partner developed a drinking problem.

He’d always been my rock and emotional support throughout our years together. But alcoholism divided us.

He’d previously enjoyed a drink in the evening when our lives were “normal.” But when his job suddenly vanished, he went from angry to depressed.

He started drinking during the day while I was still working. But once I was laid off, I saw the extent of his addiction.

I went to an Al-Anon group meeting to talk to other people experiencing alcoholism in a loved one and realized this was going to be a tough journey for both of us.

I begged him to go to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. I even drove him to the meeting-place. He came home late that night, drunk. He said it wasn’t for him.

A friend in whom I confided told me of a book that might help. The author’s writing was familiar to me.

He’d written, Allen Carr’s Easy Way to Stop Smoking. I’d already found Carr’s approach the most helpful one I’d tried, years back, when it gave me the tools to quit smoking.

Now, I learned about his book on stopping alcohol addiction, The Easy Way to Stop Drinking.

It’s worked! Months have passed with my partner alcohol-free.

I hope you’ll tell your readers about this. With the surge in coronavirus cases, many people are frightened anew, and it seems that turning to alcohol is not an uncommon reaction.

My Partner’s Back!