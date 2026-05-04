My mom is getting older and has had some health issues recently. Due to her lack of mobility caused by some of these issues, I am spending more time with her at home, just the two of us. We have always spent a lot of time together, but we were always out doing things, from running errands to picking up my kids to going to art exhibits. Sadly, now that we are confined to her home, we’re both a bit bored. And, also sadly, with her age, and the boredom, comes a repetition of a whole lot of nothing, which is very exhausting – for both of us! I need some ideas of what we can do together that will keep us BOTH entertained. Drained

You are a wonderful child! Not knowing your mother’s cognitive ability, some of my suggestions may be too simplistic, or too difficult. But I think you could find something. You could always watch a movie, or a series - the latter may be better for continuous visits. You could discuss what you watched yesterday, talk about the characters, make predictions on what will happen next, and then watch an episode. Another idea would be to read a book to her out loud, one that interests you as well. You could also spend some time remembering what last happened, discussing the characters and plot, and what you think will happen in the upcoming chapters. You could puzzle together, or play games together, such as backgammon, gin rummy, chess, checkers, scrabble, Uno, cribbage and Qwirkle. You could also find some adult colouring books that you could work on together. And you could also listen to music, or if you play an instrument, or if she does, to play and sing together. I know this is a very different season in your lives. Enjoy the time you have with her, even in this new format. Ask her to tell you stories and write them down and/or record them. You will, one day, appreciate these moments.

My fiancé and I have been together almost 11 years. He's my best friend, and we get along great in all aspects of a relationship. For a few years we weren't very intimate at all, not much past kissing, due to my mental state and body image issues. It took a toll, but I got some help and lately have been feeling much more interested in being intimate. It's been amazing: lots of communication, feedback, trying new things, etc. My question is rather simple, so maybe I'm overthinking when he stimulates my clitoris, it often feels good, but sometimes he misses the mark, or uses too much/too little pressure. He's not one to get defensive or upset with correction, but I sometimes get shy about guiding him to what feels good down there (it changes so often when we're intimate, as in, one second I want more pressure, then the next a change in direction, etc). How can I express to him what I need in the moment when it comes to clitoral pleasure? Intimate Moments

The only answer here is for you to overcome your shyness. He’s your fiancé, soon to be husband and life partner. You will need him, over the years, to help you in ways you would never imagine. There will be times in your future when you will be even more vulnerable. You’re so fortunate that he doesn’t get defensive or upset, so talk to him. Talk over tea when dressed, and in the moment. It’s the only way he’ll learn, and it’s for your benefit.

FEEDBACK Regarding selling your business (March 10):

Reader – “If you’re not willing to sell your business then it’s a hobby not a business. Unless you have a family member you’re saving it for.”

FEEDBACK Regarding Generous George (March 11): Reader – “Perhaps Generous George could give in time rather than monetary. Volunteer for a soup kitchen. Be a coach for one of his children’s activities. Or rather than giving to a charity, support his children’s events with sponsorship such as buying their team uniform, equipment or something similar.”

Reader #2 – “I was bothered that you suggested he (alone) sit down with a financial planner, go over the household expenses then decides and tells his wife how much he has decided to give to charity/friends etc. “This advice sounds like something from the 1960s when only the husband knew about the finances and made all the financial decisions. Both the husband and wife should sit down together with a financial planner, review their income and all expenses together and then, together come up with a plan for financial donations.”