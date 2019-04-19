My wife of 10 years and I have been separated for five months. She’s 56; I’m 48.

A big problem is my 26-year-old stepdaughter who’s moved in with us for the third time.

Repeatedly, I’ve had no say and no notice about her moving in. She pays no rent, buys no food for the house, and just lives off her mother and me.

She doesn’t clean up after herself. She drinks in the house though I’ve said I don’t allow it. Her mother doesn’t hold her accountable for anything.

I love my wife but I couldn’t take it anymore and moved out, even with my income gone and my wife barely keeping the household together.

She previously told me that she’s scared to lose her daughter, yet she seems okay with losing me!

We still talk and go to the same church. We’ve gone to marriage counselling via our church and I’ve spoken with our pastor about this daughter, but she won’t.

We still date one another, but when my stepdaughter’s name comes up, everything changes.

I want things to work, but I need my wife to be on the same page with me.

I don’t want a divorce but believe I deserve to be happy! I’m unsure what to do.

Difficult Stepdaughter