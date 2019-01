The wife’s friend is way too flirtatious to the husbands and is aiding in the wrong behaviour.

I’m always fascinated by such short questions, with minimal information and a potential goldmine of underlying emotions and attitudes.

Your expressions – “way too flirtatious,” “wrong behaviour” – tells me that you’re angry. You’re also upset at the possible influence of these flirtatious ways on your wife.

Flirting among a close social group of couples CAN become problematic over time. Marriages have their difficulties, and if Wife A and Husband B find it increasingly compelling to joke/drink/tease mostly with each other, there’s potential trouble ahead.

Meanwhile, have you assured your own wife that you’re not vulnerable to the flirting, but worried about her friend upsetting some of the other wives/couples? Have you two discussed that she talk to her friend about the possible repercussions?

Maybe her friend’s unhappy and trying too hard to have fun, without thinking of consequences or reputation.

While her actions aren’t your responsibility, perhaps it’s time to talk to the husbands with a reality check: The flirting has become too obvious to ignore and somebody’s marriage (and family life) is likely to suffer.

You could be the guy who helps everyone see clearly what they thought was “just for laughs” in time to avoid destructive fallout.

However, since we’re still dealing with minimal information from you, here’s a different thought to consider: Is this woman’s “wrong behaviour” being directed at you?

If so, your question may actually be a covert call for help. Your opening two words - “the wife” – is a coolly-distanced way of describing your spouse. It suggests a relationship that’s at risk if this flirty friend is coming on to you.

There’s an obvious response if so – consider all the people in your life who’ll be affected, start talking openly with your wife about your feelings, listen to hers, then get counselling together.