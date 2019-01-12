I’m the eldest daughter, adopted. My sister was adopted next, from a different mother. Years later, our parents had two natural sons.

Our mother abused alcohol and Valium, using physical abuse, threatening, and screeching to keep my sister and I doing all the housework and many child-rearing responsibilities, most of them mine.

My aunt and many other extended family members watched her abuse us but didn’t intervene (frightened of her themselves).

I was also sexual assaulted at 11 by a trusted adult who was involved in my life in a professional capacity. Because my mother was working, and frequently intoxicated, I visited this person alone.

Years later, my mother still had difficulty confirming to an investigator that she’d ever taken me to see this person, concerned with how it’d make her look.

I left home at 17.

After years of therapy, I still must take medications in order to sleep through a night. I have flashbacks several times daily. Three years ago, some serious life events happened within one year and I became suicidal-depressed. I had no money so waited six months for free counselling.

I reached out to family and friends, but some didn’t understand why the past tortured me again. Now I finally have professional help and am no longer suicidal but daily life continues as a serious struggle.

My aunt insisted that I check myself into a hospital's psychiatric ward. But hospitals don’t treat patients who aren’t a danger to themselves or others.

My aunt used this as an excuse to stop speaking to me. My sister has also done some cruel and selfish things to me over the years.

I thought I’d always have my sister and aunt in my life, but it's been several months since they refused contact with me.

My heart aches for them.

How can I move on from being given up on by my family? Why did they leave me?

Broken-hearted