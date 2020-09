I’m 59, married to a wonderful woman, 42. I adore her bubbly personality, her beauty takes my breath away. But she’s unromantic and unaffectionate.

My first wife died young; the second cheated and left me and our young children. I was devastated.

I met my current wife several years later. I fell in love but waited two years before telling her.

She wasn’t interested in a relationship.

Years later, we accidentally connected on a dating site. She suggested meeting for dinner and confided that, years earlier, she’d loved me too.

We recently married. No honeymoon, no celebration. We finally had sex several months later. Only once more since then.

I’m in good physical condition and have always had a large appetite for sex. When I mention this, she angrily says that no one will force her to have sex. I never have.

I’ve shown her romance and passion but she rejects my attempts, won’t even hold hands or hug with me.

She says “I love you” to me often, but her actions don’t match her words.

Though I loved my two prior wives, I’ve never felt love like this. But I’m so lonely.

She even wanted to keep our marriage a secret, and only told her closest friends.

She had a rough childhood, growing up with an alcoholic father who often brutally beat her mother.

She was married before 20, to a young man who beat her.

After leaving him, she remarried years later to another man who fathered her children. He’s controlling and emotionally abusive. She left him after he cheated.

She’s said that no man will come before her children. I’ve said that I’m a family man, and I love children.

I firmly believe that her childhood and experiences with two harsh men have made her put walls around her heart and emotions to protect herself.

But it’s tearing my heart apart. She says that I’m being controlling and emotionally abusive when I express how hard this is on me.

She won’t let me kiss her unless she wants a kiss. She sleeps in a separate bedroom from me. We haven’t kissed in four months. This is just killing me.

I do believe that she loves me, because her best friend told me so. But I don’t know how long I can live like this. I NEED love and affection, and sex, too.

Am I wasting time waiting?

Very Lonely Husband