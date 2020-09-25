I’m a single woman, age 38, who’s never been in a relationship which I expected to last.

My first crush was in middle school when I was 12 and a classmate said she liked my hair. We “fooled around” once at her place when her parents were at work.

In high school, my figure developed and there were some one-off dates with guys only wanting to have sex right away. I wasn’t ready.

By college, I intentionally lost my virginity to learn what it’s all about. I finally hooked up with one surprised guy to have sex together, as needed.

My first job was in another city where I lived in a diverse area and became close with the man next door - older, streetwise, sometimes remote, and sometimes loving.

We broke up regularly, then re-connected, until he said he’d met someone from his same background. It was over and I wasn’t surprised or hurt.

Facing 40, I’m wondering if I’m just not meant to be in a long-term relationship, and if it matters.

I wonder if, as my friends’ children get older and start dating, marrying, etc., if I’ll be the dotty old “Auntie” who never had a serious partner, or I’ll just be considered a loser.

Still Single