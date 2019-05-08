Our daughter, 23, graduated university and got an excellent full-time job in her profession. We’re from a small town, deeply-rooted in our Christian religion and have always had a very close relationship with her.

She met a young man, now 27, at university. He lives/works in another part of the country.

We are extremely worried about her. He wants her to quit her job and move to be with him.

We’ve only met him a few times and met with his mother twice. They seem like very nice people.

We found out recently that he’s putting pressure on her to move, that he’s a Muslim, and that if they’re to be in a committed relationship, the following would be necessary:

A traditional wedding ceremony (nothing of our religion), their children would be Muslim, and she’d have to convert to pray with her children.

His family has insisted on this, and are teaching her how to pray in his branch of the faith.

My daughter had me removed from her bank account as she’s old enough to handle her own finances.

My husband now thinks that she’s being manipulated by this man who wants full control over her.

Our relationship with her has changed considerably. She tells us very little about their relationship and accuses us of being “racist.”

She becomes distraught over the possibility of losing this man, due to our inability to accept his differences. We also learned that it's his family’s intention that the couple have children very soon.

We don't understand what kind of a man would make such demands and ultimatums of him or her.

We feel she’s losing her entire identity for him: Her family, friends, job, future job prospects, her religion (especially).

It's like her entire identity is gone and we are out of the picture entirely. Before he’ll talk to us about this, he insists we need to take the first step of "reconciliation" to accept the situation and give the blessing.

What are we to do? Are we just concerned for nothing? Are we really racist?

Feeling Trapped, and Very Worried