I’m a man, 49, divorced, with custody of four children (ages twelve down to three). My ex was 15 years younger than me.

Her family on both sides had mental health issues, which emerged after our marriage.

I never knew when she’d snap. It happened, and she’d meet someone else online. She finally told me that she never loved me.

I started dating last year and discovered that few women want to be with a man my age with four young kids.

I finally believed I’d found a strong, shared connection. She’d raised her kids, now 22 and 20. She was long separated and recently divorced.

We lived together for several months. She stood with me through a custody case and we vacationed together (no kids) recently.

She later said she didn't want to raise kids any more. Yet she still loves my children. We have a great time together, alone or with the kids.

She suggested we take a break. We still have most of our stuff in storage together and at our separate places.

She got a job 25 miles away to where we were planning to move but the courts had me keep the kids in their present school district until a July trial. I moved in with family meanwhile.

Is this something I wait for? If yes, how long? Do I need to do anything?

Am I doomed regarding dating anyone? (49, four young kids and presently living with family.)

Confused Older Daddy