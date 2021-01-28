My wife (33) and I (34) have been together 14 years, married for seven, with a five-year-old son and one-year-old daughter.

Our relationship’s always been easy/natural from moving in together, to starting careers, buying a house, getting married, having children.

Then, eight months ago (mid-Covid, her maternity leave, and me starting working from home), my wife expressed she was struggling to be happy.

She felt taken-for-granted to watch the kids, make supper, etc. I felt horrible about it. I began doing more around the house and made sure she had every opportunity to do things for herself again – like go to the gym, for walks, connect with her girlfriends, etc.

Things improved partly. I gave her space to work through transitioning from a full-time mom to a woman in the workplace again with interests, a personality, etc. She was re-developing her image and finding our new norm.

We’ve continued talks over months and how we’re feeling has become clearer. Recently she said she loved me as a person, as a parenting partner, as the father of her kids.

But she’s struggling to find the “in-love” feeling towards me. Apparently, she’s felt this for some years but ignored those feelings. Yet I’ve never loved her more.

We’ve not prioritized our marriage since having kids and we’re paying the price now. I want to fix the problems immediately but she needs time to process and work things out. She also isn’t comfortable with going to therapy.

Is this normal at our stage and do you have any tips? I’m trying to assure we do more as a couple to help us connect and find that love again.

Missing My Wife