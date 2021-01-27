My wife of 25 years and I have two sons, 21 and 23.

We met in university, both graduated in professional fields, and built what I thought was an amazing life together.

We juggled our career ambitions with me moving ahead further when the boys were very young, and my wife soaring ahead when they started school.

It meant we could afford a home we both loved, and travel as a family during holidays.

I’ve loved her throughout and thought we’d created a dream marriage!

But I was wrong, because eight months ago she told me she needed “more.” She didn’t elaborate but I insisted she either tell me what she was talking about or she’d have to explain it to our sons together with me.

She’d told me that she needed to find a new level of love for this period in her life. She said that what we had as young lovers was fine then, and helped us stay together as a family.

But now, it’s her mature self that needs a passionate love for who she’s become.

Then she left. She told our sons that she loves them but has to “move on to another life stage.” Our younger son has periodically emailed her but the older one refuses any contact.

I’ve heard nothing from her though I know that she’s still working. There’s been no divorce discussion so far, and I have no knowledge of whether there’s another man in her life.

What do you think is going on?

Shattered Husband