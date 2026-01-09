When everything goes wrong, EVERYTHING goes wrong. I’ve just come back from the hospital where I’ve been treated for a broken foot. I fell dancing last week. It’ll heal, but it sucks because I now must cancel my planned vacation with my boyfriend and another couple. We had everything booked for a ski holiday out west. Flights, accommodation, rentals and lift passes. I can’t go. I can’t even go and sit in the chalet because it’s too expensive if you’re not skiing, and the way we booked, the only way I can get some money back is to cancel completely and get everything back. So, I’m done. My boyfriend is still going to go, and that sucks because now I’m missing my vacation AND I’m going to be alone, and I don’t have any plans for New Year’s Eve because I thought I’d be away. On top of that, I just found out that in the new year, the company I work for is going to be making large cuts. I’ve only been there a short time, and I’m very junior, so I know my name is on the list. Too much rain!

Yes, the expression “when it rains, it pours,” seems to be very true for you right now. I’m sorry for all the difficulties in your life right now. But I’m here to help! Breaking your foot may have been avoidable, but accidents happen. If this were any other month, it wouldn’t have affected your trip, but it has, which makes it all the worse. And it’s the holidays, which makes it even worse. I’m assuming you will get all your money back (or at least, most of it), so you can start off the new year a little flusher, which is a good thing ESPECIALLY if you’re about to lose your job. Silver lining. Also, since you’re home without much going on, you could start the process of looking for a new job, which takes time and mental energy. This way, IF you get made redundant, you’re already working on finding something else. It’s proactive of you, and a time filler while you’re home alone. And my biggest suggestion would be to get on the phone right away and find out which of your friends are around during the holidays, explain your situation and ask if you can join in on their activities. Someone will be in the city, and I have no doubt they’ll include you in their merriment. Stay in touch with your boyfriend, but remember, he’s on a different time zone, and there to ski. Early nights and early mornings. Don’t be offended if he can’t talk when you call. This is just a blip in your otherwise smooth life. Don’t make more out of it. This too shall pass.

My boyfriend and I just signed a lease on an apartment starting in the new year…. and now I don’t want to move in with him! We’ve only been together six months, but we were out walking, saw the for rent sign and went inside. The place was gorgeous! It ticked all the boxes, for both of us. But I barely know him, really. We’ve only been on one weekend getaway together. Of course, we’ve had sleepovers, but that’s not the same as living with someone. I think we rushed in. What do I do? Cold Feet

You back out. Quickly. Even if it means losing one month’s rent. Unless one of you still wants to keep the place alone. I agree that six months is a short time to know someone, and moving in together at this point is premature. Many have done it and been successful, but if you’re already not feeling it, get out.

FEEDBACK Regarding scammed (Oct. 21): Reader – “I had a similar situation, and the scammer told me to call them back at the number on the back of my credit card. Instead, I went to the bank. They told me the scammers have a way of stealing their phone number for a short period of time and if you call that number you’ll get the scammer instead of the bank. They told me to always call back from a different phone.”

FEEDBACK Regarding the overweight friend (Oct. 22):

Reader – “As the mother of an overweight daughter, I’ve learned a lot over the years. No matter how tactful, any reference to her weight will be hurtful. She knows she’s overweight. Best course of action is to continue her walks, eat healthy food when out together, but no advice please. Make no reference to the subject unless she asks for advice or refers to it herself.”