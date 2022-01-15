My partner of two years and I have enjoyed a great relationship since we first fell in love. We waited a few years before moving in together because we’ve both been divorced and we each wanted to be sure that we were with the right person this time.

We work in different fields - he in a major laboratory with a small isolated team, me in a large business office with many colleagues, and many friendships among us.

We’re both in our early 40s, are very responsible, both strong-minded and independent-thinking (he more so than me).

So, it surprised me when I mentioned the lunch that I’d had with a male colleague before Covid restrictions increased. He said, “Again?” I brushed it off, saying that the man is just a work friend, like many others.

His answer, “Men are always on the make. You had lunch with him not that long ago. You may be giving him the wrong idea.”

I was shocked at his old-school reaction, given that we both had dated others during our separations, and previous to our living together.

My ex-husband was very old-school that way so I was worried that I’d landed back with another controller-type, and it was now being revealed. I got agitated about it and spent a lot of time privately worrying.

Am I repeating a pattern in my relationships? I feel like I’m silently distancing from him a little because of this meaningless lunch! What should I do?

Help! Another Controller?