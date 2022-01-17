The worst night of my married life was when my then-husband and I were both pretending to be asleep. He suddenly took my hand and said, “I guess it’s over.” He was talking about our marriage. I said “uh-huh” and we both cried.

We’d been living for months like two polite acquaintances. What had initially felt like a perfect match had become a silent agreement for us to hang in for the kids. They were then eight and six. We both loved our children, but hadn’t realized how much each of us was growing apart as individuals.

So, we divorced. It wasn’t as hard on us as we’d expected. But it was doubly-hard on the kids who couldn’t understand how their parents could seem the same and yet so different.

I know now that we made mistakes. We saw a therapist but had different agendas. He wanted me to agree to stay together, though he was as personally distanced as I was.

We’d let our differences divide us. He considered his contribution as the larger bread-winner more important than my job, which I loved. He worked late, also on some weekends, taking for granted that I’d be busy with the kids since I already was away from them during the week... when they were at school.

A massive wedge of misunderstanding lodged between us.

He married someone else, got the adoration he’d been needing. I was single much longer - a lucky chance for learning more about myself.

The kids are currently nearing the end of their teenage years, thank heavens. They each have their sadness about what once was a family, but have grown to also realize that we’re still their family, their parents, the two people who care most deeply about them (though with guilt feelings, too).

So, I’m writing to say that some marriages simply don’t work. It’s how we help the kids through a divorce that matters most.

When Divorce “Works”