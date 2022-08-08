My son, 14, is close friends with two schoolmates who are brothers (one also 14, the other 13). Their mother has a somewhat forceful personality, but we’re on generally easy terms - e.g., our boys will sometimes have a sleepover or just hang out together at her place or mine.

Recently, this mother offered to take my son on a 10-day Florida vacation with her, before school starts again.

My son begged me to say “Yes.” I did. Many unexpected issues then arose.

I learned that they’d all be sleeping at the home of one of her relatives, but the boys had to stay out all day. All their activities were already pre-arranged.

They were thrilled. But I was not. Though I’m single (divorced) and would love 10 days to myself, the sudden revelation that I’m expected to pay for my son’s share of everything, wasn’t mentioned until after the plane tickets had been bought ahead by this woman.

She’s informed me that I’m also to pay for my son’s three daily meals, a share of the already-secured boat rental, one-third of the cost of pre-arranged sports activities, plus a portion of car rental costs and money for gas!

I was stunned, especially when told that my share had to be paid upfront.

Of course, I’d comfortably assumed that I’d pay my son’s air fare, and give him money to buy his own casual meals when out with his pals. I’d also intended to buy their mother a gift to express my appreciation for this rare travel opportunity for my son.

But here’s my confused thinking:

1) The trip’s already been planned; 2) Crossing this stressed, intense mother could be problematic for me, and for my son’s friendships with her boys; 3) I’ve learned of tension between the woman and her Florida family: The relatives don’t want the kids hanging around the house.

Should I send my son off with this mother?

Awkward Situation