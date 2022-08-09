Recently I was sitting on a plane with my teenage son in a seat beside me, lucky to have had enough points to travel business class, and to be on an airline that hadn’t the crowding and long waits that passengers on some other airlines have endured.

But in the seat just across the aisle from me, a mother was loudly berating her teenage daughter (likely 15) for drinking high-sugared-fizzy sodas, and eating potato chips, just as my own same-age son had done before he became absorbed in a movie.

The mother’s tirade was embarrassingly harsh and easily overheard. “You’re disgusting! Eating that bad stuff and gulping it down! I’m embarrassed to be sitting next to you!”

I felt sorry for the girl. As a mother of a teenager with similar tastes, I’d already made peace with myself that these choices which he’s long been taught are unhealthy, are just a show of “freedom” when it’s possible. But it’s not a battleground to die on, nor overreact.

I can’t help but wonder why this mother would choose to embarrass her own daughter at a vulnerable time in the mid-teen life of a girl, and also reveal herself as a harping parent.

I cringed in my seat as the woman repeated her blistering criticisms. But I also still cringe, wondering how could I have helped this young girl without causing the mother to overreact to me.

Do you have advice on how to deal with such a situation?

Sorry for Not Helping